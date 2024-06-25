PawHut Wooden Dog Pen Pet Playpen 7 Panels Puppy Pen for Indoors - White

Has your pet just given birth? This two-room PawHut dog fence is what she needs, a spacious haven, where she'll mother her puppies without stress and anxiety. Designed for ultimate convenience and comfort, it provides much-needed personal space, with a removable door for easy access. Made with two sides, it ensures a ventilated space for Mum, whilst the other side shields pup from wind and coldness. An easy way to make your pets feel safe and secure, nurturing them the right way.