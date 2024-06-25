PawHut Outdoor Feral Cat House with Openable Asphalt Roof - Grey

Discover the charm of the PawHut outdoor cat house, a cosy haven for your furry friend. With three doors, two with curtains for a dash of privacy and a side door as a ladder, this cat house blends comfort with style. A clear window is great for ventilation and visibility. The openable roof ensures easy cleaning, while its weatherproof asphalt roof and fir wood construction make it a delightful outdoor cat shelter for winter snuggles. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size