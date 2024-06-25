PawHut Reptile Terrarium, 140L Snake Vivarium with Tempered Glass Windows

Unleash your reptile's paradise with the PawHut Reptile Terrarium, a spacious 140-litre haven great for lizards, horned frogs and even hamsters. Peek into their world through the openable top and front tempered glass windows, ensuring they're always in sight. Airflow is a breeze with 10 vents keeping your bearded dragon vivarium or snake tank fresh. It's not just a reptile tank, it's their new home. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size