PawHut 5 Pcs Suit Agility Set Dog Training Obedience Rehabilitation

This pet training set from Pawhut is a great way to improve your pets?natural impulses and to build a closing relationship between you and your pets. It also can help to get your pets trained with its variety of equipment, including a high jump, a tunnel, 6 weave poles, a square pause box, and an adjustable jumping ring. A solid carrying bag provided to make all the accessories together and convenient for transport. Ground stakes are also provided to anchor the tunnel to the ground for more safety.