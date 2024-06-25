Marketplace.
PawHut 5 Pcs Suit Agility Set Dog Training Obedience Rehabilitation

PawHut 5 Pcs Suit Agility Set Dog Training Obedience Rehabilitation
This pet training set from Pawhut is a great way to improve your pets?natural impulses and to build a closing relationship between you and your pets. It also can help to get your pets trained with its variety of equipment, including a high jump, a tunnel, 6 weave poles, a square pause box, and an adjustable jumping ring. A solid carrying bag provided to make all the accessories together and convenient for transport. Ground stakes are also provided to anchor the tunnel to the ground for more safety.
SET OF 5 EQUIPMENT: This dog obstacle course has a variety of equipment types with high jump, tunnel, weave poles, square pause box, and adjustable jumping ring."CONVENIENT: This dog agility is lightweight for quick and easy setup and convenient transport with the carrying bag.""WELL-TRAINED: This pet agility set nurtures the relationship between you and your pet and helps your pets get exercised."

