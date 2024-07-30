PawHut Dog Kennel Outdoor Dog House w/ Removable Floor, for Large Dogs - Grey

Transform your garden into a cosy retreat with the PawHut dog kennel for your furry friend. Featuring a unique wave-shaped roof for outdoor stability and treated wood to ward off the elements, it's a great outdoor dog kennel. Elevated with adjustable foot pads for stability on uneven grounds and the removable floor for easy cleaning, this wooden dog kennel is a snug haven for your four-legged friends.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size