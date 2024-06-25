PawHut Tortoise House w/ Adjustable Lamp Holder, Openable Lid, Dual Main Houses

Introduce your tortoise to this charming PawHut outdoor tortoise house. A stable wooden structure, pets will relax in the dual hide boxes, whilst the middle area lets them roam and explore. The clear acrylic window and openable top offer easy access and interaction. Adjust the lamp holder for optimal lighting, getting the temperature just right. A sleek design that fits seamlessly in your home, it's a welcoming abode for pets to thrive and prosper. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size