PawHut Rattan Elevated Cat House Kitten Bed Pet Furniture w/ Cushion Grey

With this PawHut PE rattan house, cats will have the cosiest spot going. Its large and rounded design offers plenty of space inside, whilst the soft cotton-padded cushion adds extra comfort when resting. Hand woven from secure PE rattan, it has holes all over and it's elevated, letting air flow through to keep pets cool and cosy. It's completed with three metal legs, keeping this wicker cat basket balanced and stable at all times.