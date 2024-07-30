PawHut 44cm Cat Tree with Sisal Cat Scratching Post, Toy Ball - Brown

This PawHut cat tree takes pet joy to another level, featuring two beds, a scratching post and a hanging toy ball?it's a wonderful addition for cats to relax, satisfy their scratching habits and play. Boasting a solid particle board structure for safety, they'll enjoy their new space with complete confidence. Nice and compact, this cat tree is tailored for smaller spaces, so it fits seamlessly inside your home. Lounge, play and climb - a true pet haven for them to enjoy.