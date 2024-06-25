Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Blue
image 1 of PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Blueimage 2 of PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Blueimage 3 of PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Blueimage 4 of PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Blueimage 5 of PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Blue

PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£136.99

£136.99/each

PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Blue
Hassle-free travelling with pets is real, thanks to this PawHut pet stroller. Designed for large dogs, they'll relax on the cosy, washable cushion while the safety leash keeps them securely strapped in. With mesh windows and an openable canopy, pets will love the fresh breeze flowing through their space, keeping them cool and cosy. The rubber wheels let you and your pet enjoy a smooth ride, whatever the terrain, making it a must-have for pet owners on the go.
Easy to fold: With one click, this pet stroller folds up. You'll save space when storing and it's simple to travel with."Openable canopy and two mesh windows: Keeps the inside of this dog stroller ventilatedallowing pets to enjoy the fresh breeze as they sit comfortably inside.""Inflatable rubber wheels: Rides smoothly on different terrainsensuring a comfortable ride for petswhilst being easy for you to push the dog buggy along."

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here