Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 12L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtles
image 1 of PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 12L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtlesimage 2 of PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 12L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtlesimage 3 of PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 12L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtlesimage 4 of PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 12L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtlesimage 5 of PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 12L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtles

PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 12L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtles

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 12L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtles
Introducing the PawHut reptile terrarium, making reptile care much easier. It's safe, spacious and well-ventilated, great for lizards, frogs, snakes, turtles and tortoises. With convenient features like easy cleaning, cable management and space for a heating pad, this snake vivarium ensures your reptiles thrive. Finished with a 360鎺?view, you'll watch your reptiles flourish in a wonderful habitat tailored to their needs.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Spacious living: This 12L reptile terrarium is suitable for lizards, frogs, snakes, turtles and tortoises. It's a large space for roaming and relaxing. You'll have a 360鎺?view of the inside, so you can watch them settle into their cosy habitat."Escape-proof design: The top mesh wire lid with a lock prevents escapesmaking it a secure snake tank.""Enhanced ventilation: Featuring air ventsit ensures your lizard tank has constant air flowing through its spacewhich is essential for your pet's wellbeing."

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here