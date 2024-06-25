PawHut Outdoor Wooden Cat House w/ Removable Bottom, Escape Doors, for 1-2 Cats

An outdoor sanctuary to live for, this PawHut cat house is a spacious home for pets to thrive in. Featuring a two-layer design, a jumping platform and an observation window, it offers endless entertainment and relaxation. Made from fir wood, this cat house is built to withstand outdoor elements. With four doors for easy access, it's a great outdoor haven for feline friends. Let your cat indulge in outdoor adventures with style and comfort. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size