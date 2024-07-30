Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside, for XS Dogs, 64.5 x 57 x 66cm, Grey
image 1 of PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside, for XS Dogs, 64.5 x 57 x 66cm, Greyimage 2 of PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside, for XS Dogs, 64.5 x 57 x 66cm, Greyimage 3 of PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside, for XS Dogs, 64.5 x 57 x 66cm, Greyimage 4 of PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside, for XS Dogs, 64.5 x 57 x 66cm, Greyimage 5 of PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside, for XS Dogs, 64.5 x 57 x 66cm, Grey

PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside, for XS Dogs, 64.5 x 57 x 66cm, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.99

£45.99/each

PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside, for XS Dogs, 64.5 x 57 x 66cm, Grey
Treat your pet to the ultimate relaxing spot with this PawHut plastic dog kennel. Suitable for outdoors, its slanted roof shelters them from rainwater?it also provides a cool shade during the hotter months. It is 6.5cm off the ground, stopping dampness and moisture from seeping through, so they stay dry, warm and cosy. Three windows and a large door for air to flow through, keeping their space fresh and ventilated. Quick and easy to set up, pets will have an outdoor haven to love and enjoy.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Three windows: Fresh air flow in pet house.Dimensions: 66H x 64.5L x 57Wcm. For miniature dogs.Easy assembly. No screws needed.

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here