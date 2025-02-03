PawHut Foldable Pet Stroller with Cushion, for M, L Dogs - Yellow

Hassle-free travelling with pets is real, thanks to this PawHut pet stroller. Designed for large dogs, they'll relax on the cosy, washable cushion while the safety leash keeps them securely strapped in. With mesh windows and an openable canopy, pets will love the fresh breeze flowing through their space, keeping them cool and cosy. The rubber wheels let you and your pet enjoy a smooth ride, whatever the terrain, making it a must-have for pet owners on the go.

Safety leash for pet safety while travle; Washable cushion for pet comfortable; Rear doors and storage bags combine convenience

