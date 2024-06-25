PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Brown

It's now easier for pets to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these stairs from PawHut. Each step is covered with soft cushion, so it's comfortable to use and stops them from slipping?the cushions are also removable, so you can wash them and maintain good hygiene. Ideal for pets who are older or have mobility issues?these steps will bring convenience and let them access places they might have struggled getting to.