PawHut Rattan Cat House Stool for Rest w/ Soft Cushion 44 x 43 x 41cm

It's well known that cats love small, enclosed spaces?now, they can have that, but with more comfort, thanks to this PawHut rattan cat house. They'll be laying on a cosy cushion, whilst its raised base keeps their space cool and snug. You can also use it as a stool, giving you an extra seat in the house. A compact design, it's perfect for small spaces, whilst its water hyacinth grass material is strong and durable, keeping its shape when in use. A piece for you and your pet to enjoy.