PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium, 40L Vivarium for Lizards, Frogs, Snakes, Turtles

Introducing the PawHut reptile terrarium, making reptile care much easier. It's safe, spacious and well-ventilated, great for lizards, frogs, snakes, turtles and tortoises. With convenient features like easy cleaning, cable management and space for a heating pad, this snake vivarium ensures your reptiles thrive. Finished with a 360-dgree view, you'll watch your reptiles flourish in a wonderful habitat tailored to their needs. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size