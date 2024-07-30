PawHut 48" Heavy Duty Dog Crate on Wheels w/ Bowl Holder, Removable Tray

Who let the dogs out? Not you, thanks to this PawHut dog crate. A space where comfort meets convenience, its flat tube bottom provides a cosy retreat, whist the included bowl and holder ensure pets never go hungry. The large door provides easy access?the locks keep them securely inside when needed. Plus, there's a smaller door, so they can enjoy a quick snack. Finished with wheels at the bottom, you'll wheel the crate from room to room, so your pets are always by your side. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size