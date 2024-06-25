PawHut Aquarium 13L Glass Fish Tank w/ Filter, LED Lighting, Water Pump

Create an aquatic oasis with our wonderful PawHut fish tank. The new centrepiece in your home, it has LED lighting with three modes, so you can get the mood just right. Its self-cleaning system keeps the tank hygienic, whilst the water pump lets fish breath and thrive. They'll swim freely around the 13L tank?and you'll easily watch through the crystal-clear HD glass. Bring a sense of calm and tranquility into your life; a captivating fish tank that sets your room apart from the rest.