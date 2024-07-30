PawHut Chicken Run, Wooden Chicken Coop with Nesting Box, Openable Roof for 4-8 Chickens, Rabbits, Ducks, for Garden - Orange

This PawHut pet coop is a safe and wonderful home for small pets. Promoting security and comfort, up to eight small animals will roam freely together?the wire mesh surrounding the coop keeps them safely inside. It features a large door and an openable roof for easy feeding and cleaning. A versatile option, you can attach it to another animal coop, so you can add even more pets if needed. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size