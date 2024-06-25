Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 8 Panel DIY Dog Pen with Door for Indoor/Outdoor Use, 76cm High
image 1 of PawHut 8 Panel DIY Dog Pen with Door for Indoor/Outdoor Use, 76cm Highimage 2 of PawHut 8 Panel DIY Dog Pen with Door for Indoor/Outdoor Use, 76cm Highimage 3 of PawHut 8 Panel DIY Dog Pen with Door for Indoor/Outdoor Use, 76cm Highimage 4 of PawHut 8 Panel DIY Dog Pen with Door for Indoor/Outdoor Use, 76cm Highimage 5 of PawHut 8 Panel DIY Dog Pen with Door for Indoor/Outdoor Use, 76cm High

PawHut 8 Panel DIY Dog Pen with Door for Indoor/Outdoor Use, 76cm High

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

PawHut 8 Panel DIY Dog Pen with Door for Indoor/Outdoor Use, 76cm High
Discover the joy of playtime with the PawHut Pet Playpen. Designed for pet security, it keeps your furry friends safe and entertained indoors and outdoors. This versatile dog pen transforms any space into a secure play area, making it an essential for pet parents. Embrace the ease of use and give your pets the gift of freedom and fun.
DIY shape: This large dog pen can be freely changed into octagon, square, rectangle, or expand a larger space with same SKU product. Providing a lot of space for your pets to play and rest, ensuring they live comfortable and secure."Robust material: Made from strong metal wireequiped nails for fixing on groundthis puppy playpen is built to lastoffering a safe and robust space for your furry friends.""Convenient access: Featuring a doorthis dog playpen allows for easy entry and exitmaking it convenient for both pets and ownerswhile keeping pet stay safely with double bolts."

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here