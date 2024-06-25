PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brown

This litter box enclosure from PawHut provides privacy for your cats, keeps the smell down and looks like a stylish side cabinet, blending in perfectly with your home decor. You can also put a comfortable bed inside to use it as a sleeping area. The wide tabletop has the size to accommodate tons of stuff. Besides, a sand drain pad is included to prevent cat litter from being taken out. This cat litter box furniture is a great way for you and your cat to have a harmonious relationship.