Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brown
image 1 of PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brownimage 2 of PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brownimage 3 of PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brownimage 4 of PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brownimage 5 of PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brown

PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£103.99

£103.99/each

PawHut Hidden Cat Litter Box Furniture with Sand Drain Pad, Rustic Brown
This litter box enclosure from PawHut provides privacy for your cats, keeps the smell down and looks like a stylish side cabinet, blending in perfectly with your home decor. You can also put a comfortable bed inside to use it as a sleeping area. The wide tabletop has the size to accommodate tons of stuff. Besides, a sand drain pad is included to prevent cat litter from being taken out. This cat litter box furniture is a great way for you and your cat to have a harmonious relationship.
Versatile design: This cat enclosure doubles as a cosy cat house or a stylish side cabinet, seamlessly blending with your home decor while meeting cat's privacy needs."Easy maintenance: Double openable doors facilitate effortless cleaning of this cat litter house. A sand drain pad at the entrance prevents litter from staining your room.""Thoughtful details: Doors with dampening hinges are easy to open and safe to close the cat litter house. Two vents are helpful for air circulation. Elevated legs help prevent moisture."

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here