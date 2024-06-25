PawHut Raised Kitten Bed Pet Shelter w/ Scratcher Cushion, Beige

This PawHut cat shelter will be your pet's favourite spot. There's a comfortable cushion inside, giving them a cosy space to relax and sleep, whilst the included scratcher lets them climb and sharpen their claws, deterring them from using your furniture. With a raised base, air circulates freely underneath, keeping their area nice and cool. Made from wood, it's strong and rigid, providing a secure place for pets to rest. Everything needed to keep them happy and snug.