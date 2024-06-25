PawHut Reptile Lamp Stand, Adjustable Lamp Holder with Hook Hanging Base

Get your cold-blooded pets the lighting and heating they need?choose this versatile PawHut reptile lamp stand. Elevating their habitat, you can adjust the stand's width and height so it perfectly fits different tanks. A stable steel base for a solid foundation, it stays upright when in use?no worries of it wobbling or toppling over, whilst the sleek hook keeps the lamp secure and the cords tidy. A great accessory for your lamp, ensuring snakes, lizards and other amphibians can thrive.