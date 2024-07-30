PawHut Dog Crate Furniture, Dog Crate End Table w/ Soft Cushion, Double Door

This PawHut dog cage, fused with a side table, is perfect for when you need pets to stay put. It's a spacious crate with a cushioned bottom for added comfort, whilst the steel wire keeps their space well ventilated - it also lets them look out, so they don't feel trapped. The latch keeps them securely inside, giving you peace of mind. Finished with a wide top, which can be used for displaying your favourite pieces, bringing style into your home. Something for you and large pets to enjoy. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size