PawHut TV-Shaped Cardboard Cat House with Scratcher, Catnip, Toy Rat

Introducing this TV-inspired cat scratching board, bringing endless feline fun. It provides opportunities for hide-and-seek play and fulfils their scratching needs. A toy mouse adds to the excitement, letting them act on their hunting instincts. Catnip is included to help your cat quickly adapt to their new spot. Made from corrugated cardboard, it's a safe and odourless haven for pets. Eliminate boredom from your pet's life, making every day an interesting one.