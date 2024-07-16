PawHut 47cm Cat Barrel Tree for Indoor Cats w/ Two Cat Houses, Cushion

Say hello to your cat's new favourite spot! This comfortable PawHut cat tower comes with two mini houses, so pets can choose where they'd like to relax. Whatever their choice, it's certain to be warm and cosy, thanks to the removable cushions placed in each area. Made with a steel wire frame, it's strong and sturdy to keep pets safe and supported when inside, whilst its vertical design is suitable for smaller spaces?it can be placed anywhere for cats to enjoy.