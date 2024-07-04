PawHut Metal Bird Cage w/ Perch, Food Container, Handle, for Finch, Canary

This PawHut bird cage oozes space and comfort, providing your birds with an excellent home to thrive. With two plastic perches, it's great for finches, canaries, budgies and similar birds. It has a large front door, two sliding food doors and rolls effortlessly on four wheels. The bottom shelf keeps supplies close for extra convenience. Enjoy this easy-to-clean cage, featuring a removable tray that can be wiped clean, whilst the bottom net separates droppings for better hygiene. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size