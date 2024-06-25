Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handle
image 1 of PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handleimage 2 of PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handleimage 3 of PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handleimage 4 of PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handleimage 5 of PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handle

PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handle
Travelling with pet birds has never been easier, thanks to this PawHut bird travel cage. Hassle-free for you and them, it's lightweight and compact and has a big handle on the top, so you'll carry with ease. Pets will rest on the sturdy perches, as they enjoy their food and water from the provided bowls. Removable tray at the bottom for quick cleaning, keeping their space tidy, whilst the steel wire keeps pets safely inside, making sure they don't escape; a secure home - perfect for on-the-go.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Perch and bowls: Two removable stainless steel bowls, which are easy to clean. The bowls pop out of their own doors, so pets can eat and drink. Whilst inside this bird cage, pets will rest on the wooden perches."Lightweight design: With a large handle at the topthis bird travel cage is easy to carry around. Although compactthere's still enough space for pets to move and stretch their wings.""Strong material: Made of steel wireit's durable and securekeeping pets safely inside this budgie cagemaking sure they don't escape."

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here