PawHut Parrot Cage, Travel Carry Pet Bird Cage Cockatiel w/ Metal Handle

Travelling with pet birds has never been easier, thanks to this PawHut bird travel cage. Hassle-free for you and them, it's lightweight and compact and has a big handle on the top, so you'll carry with ease. Pets will rest on the sturdy perches, as they enjoy their food and water from the provided bowls. Removable tray at the bottom for quick cleaning, keeping their space tidy, whilst the steel wire keeps pets safely inside, making sure they don't escape; a secure home - perfect for on-the-go. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size