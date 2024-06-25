Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen House
image 1 of PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen Houseimage 2 of PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen Houseimage 3 of PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen Houseimage 4 of PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen Houseimage 5 of PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen House

PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen House

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£154.99

£154.99/each

PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen House
Small pets need safety, protection and comfort?they'll have that with this spacious PawHut chicken coop. Suitable for 10-12 chickens, it's also the perfect home for rabbits, ducks and others. There's a roof for shelter against rain and UV rays, keeping them dry and shaded, whilst the steel wire surrounding them ventilates their space and stops anything from getting in or out. Finished with a tall entrance for easy access, you can clean their spot and keep them fed effortlessly.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Large chicken coop: 2.8 metres in length, providing lots of room for small pets to roam around - suitable for 10-12 chickens. Can be combined with a wooden chicken coop, creating a cosier home. Also suitable for rabbits, ducks and more."Protection cover: Offers rain and UV protectionkeeping pets cooldry and comfortable when inside this chicken pen.""Sturdy structure: Surrounded by PVC coated steel wires for protectionit has a galvanised steel frame that's resistant to wear and rust."

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here