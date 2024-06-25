PawHut Chicken Run W/ Roof, Walk In Chicken Coop for 10-12 Chickens, Hen House

Small pets need safety, protection and comfort?they'll have that with this spacious PawHut chicken coop. Suitable for 10-12 chickens, it's also the perfect home for rabbits, ducks and others. There's a roof for shelter against rain and UV rays, keeping them dry and shaded, whilst the steel wire surrounding them ventilates their space and stops anything from getting in or out. Finished with a tall entrance for easy access, you can clean their spot and keep them fed effortlessly. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size