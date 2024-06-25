image 1 of PawHut 44.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Extra Large Dogs
image 1 of PawHut 44.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Extra Large Dogsimage 2 of PawHut 44.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Extra Large Dogsimage 3 of PawHut 44.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Extra Large Dogsimage 4 of PawHut 44.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Extra Large Dogsimage 5 of PawHut 44.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Extra Large Dogs

PawHut 44.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Extra Large Dogs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

PawHut 44.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Extra Large Dogs
Transform your living space with PawHut's dog crate furniture, a stylish blend of a side table and a comfy haven for your furry friend. Boasting a large tabletop, this piece effortlessly merges with your interior, while the washable, plush cushion inside ensures your pet's comfort. The front door locks securely and the wire mesh sides promote excellent ventilation, making it a cosy retreat for your fur babies.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Dual-purpose design: This dog crate furniture doubles as a stylish side table, featuring a large tabletop in a chic grey wood-effect, blending seamlessly with your home decor while providing a cosy space for your pet."Comfortable for pets: Includes a plushwashable cushionensuring your dog enjoys a soft and comfortable resting area within the PawHut dog cratemaking it an inviting space for your furry friend.""Secure and ventilated: Equipped with a front door that locks securely and wire mesh on three sides for enhanced ventilationensuring your dog feels both safe and comfortable in their dog cage."

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here