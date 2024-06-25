PawHut Outdoor Cat House Cat Shelter w/ Openable Asphalt Roof, Escape Doors

Discover the charm of the PawHut wooden cat house, a delightful retreat for your feline friends. With its openable asphalt-covered roof and removable panel, cleaning is a breeze, ensuring a hygienic space for 1-2 cats. The two-layer design, complete with a terrace and jump platform, provides a great outdoor cat shelter. Elevated for protection, this outside cat house promises cosy adventures with a touch of whimsy. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size