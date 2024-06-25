PawHut Turtle Tank 28L Glass Turtle Aquarium w/ Easy Drainage, 45 x 25 x 29cm

The 28L PawHut turtle tank?a spacious habitat for small turtles under 5cm. It features a basking platform, adjustable temperature between 18-34 and a 5mm tempered glass for clear observation. You can add gravel or plants to enhance their surroundings for them to feel extra comfortable. A must-have for small turtle owners, it's a great home for pets to thrive and flourish. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size