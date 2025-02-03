PawHut Hamster Cage, 3 Tiers Gerbil Cage for Dwarf Hamsters with Tubes, Ladder

Give your pet somewhere comfortable to live?a PawHut hamster cage. Filled with adventure and fun, this interactive habitat features tunnels for endless scampering, a wheel for playful exercise, ramps for climbing fun, platforms for relaxation and a snug hut for extra privacy. The food dish and water bottle ensure they're well-fed and hydrated. Plus, you'll enjoy easy access and cleaning with a deep bottom and convenient front door. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

Includes a running wheel, ramps, platforms With a food dish and water bottle Front door for pets to get in easily

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD