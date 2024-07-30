PawHut Tortoise House w/ Adjustable Lamp Holder, Openable Lid, Storage Shelf

Revamp your pet's home with this super sanctuary?a wooden tortoise house from PawHut. Featuring two levels, pets will have a spacious main house and a basking area to relax in, complete with a ramp for them to get around. Watch pets through the acrylic window?and if you want to interact with them, open the top, which also makes cleaning effortless. Finished with an adjustable holder - add a lamp for optimal lighting and temperature, creating a thriving habitat.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size