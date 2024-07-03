PawHut 81cm Cat Scratching Post w/Sisal Rope Teasing Ball Soft Plush Grey

This PawHut kitten scratching post is exactly what your cat needs. Wrapped in natural sisal rope, they can dig and sharpen their claws, which will deter them from ruining your furniture. The toy ball at the top will grab their attention, keeping them occupied when feeling playful. Made from durable particle board for stability, parts of the base and pole are covered in soft plush fabric?they'll use it to rest comfortably. A practical unit, making everyday special for your pet.