PawHut 29.5" Dog Crate Furniture End Table w/ Cushion for Medium Dogs

Transform your living space with PawHut's dog crate furniture, a stylish blend of a side table and a comfy haven for your furry friend. Boasting a large tabletop, this piece effortlessly merges with your interior, while the washable, plush cushion inside ensures your pet's comfort. The front door locks securely and the wire mesh sides promote excellent ventilation, making it a cosy retreat for your fur babies. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size