PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Stand

Upgrade your pet's home with this PawHut bird cage, providing comfort, space and security. They'll spread their wings as they relax on the perches. Containers for food and water, keeping them well-fed and hydrated. There are multiple doors and a removable tray at the bottom, so maintaining the bird cage is hassle-free. Underneath, there's a stand to keep supplies?and underneath that, are four wheels, so you can move the cage effortlessly. A home that has it all, allowing pets to thrive. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size