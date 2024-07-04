Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Stand
image 1 of PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Standimage 2 of PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Standimage 3 of PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Standimage 4 of PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Standimage 5 of PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Stand

PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Stand

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£62.99

£62.99/each

PawHut 1.53(m) Bird Cage, Parrot Finch Macaw Conure w/ Perch, Wheels, Stand
Upgrade your pet's home with this PawHut bird cage, providing comfort, space and security. They'll spread their wings as they relax on the perches. Containers for food and water, keeping them well-fed and hydrated. There are multiple doors and a removable tray at the bottom, so maintaining the bird cage is hassle-free. Underneath, there's a stand to keep supplies?and underneath that, are four wheels, so you can move the cage effortlessly. A home that has it all, allowing pets to thrive.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Suitable for parrot, macaw, cockatiel, cockatoo;Pulled out bottom tray;wooden perches for birds standing and relaxation;

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here