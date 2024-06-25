PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dish

A large and wonderful haven for small pets to thrive in - the PawHut hamster cage. Consisting of two levels, connected by a ramp, they have an abundance of space to roam, scatter and stay active. The food dish and water bottle ensure they never go hungry or parched. It has built-in wheels at the bottom, so you can move it around effortlessly. Suitable for dwarf hamsters, Syrian hamsters and gerbils, it's a brilliant abode for small pets to enjoy living in. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size