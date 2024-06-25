Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dish
image 1 of PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dishimage 2 of PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dishimage 3 of PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dishimage 4 of PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dishimage 5 of PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dish

PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dish

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£73.99

£73.99/each

PawHut Hamster Cage, Two-Tier Gerbil Cage w/ Deep Bottom, Ramp, Food Dish
A large and wonderful haven for small pets to thrive in - the PawHut hamster cage. Consisting of two levels, connected by a ramp, they have an abundance of space to roam, scatter and stay active. The food dish and water bottle ensure they never go hungry or parched. It has built-in wheels at the bottom, so you can move it around effortlessly. Suitable for dwarf hamsters, Syrian hamsters and gerbils, it's a brilliant abode for small pets to enjoy living in.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Spacious hamster cage: With two levels, connected by a ramp, this plastic hamster cage has lots of room for pets to roam and stay active. Inside, there's a food dish and a 125ml water bottle, ensuring they stay fed and hydrated."Four wheels: Placed at the bottomyou'll effortlessly move this gerbil cage aroundsetting it up in the perfect location.""Simple maintenance: Featuring a deep base for easy cleaning and comfortable bedding placement. Its 0.8cm steel wire spacing keeps pets safely inside 閳?they won't escape or get caught between the wires."

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here