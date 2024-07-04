PawHut Cat Wall Furniture w/ Hammock, Platforms, Ladder, Scratching Post - Grey

Bring in this practical PawHut cat shelf set, turning your wall into a comfortable pet haven. A safe space for pets to act on their would-be destructive behaviours, they'll dig their claws into the scratching posts, whilst the spring teaser ball satisfies their hunting habits. To relax, they have multiple platforms to curl up on?all covered in soft plush for extra snugness. Utilising your wall, it doesn use any floor space?suitable for smaller rooms. Fill each day with comfort and joy.