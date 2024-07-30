PawHut Walk In Chicken Run Large Galvanized Chicken Coop w/ Cover 3 x 4 x 2m

PawHut outdoor cages are the perfect products to offer protection to your pets while providing them the freedom of fresh air. Our solid galvanized metal frames, hexagonal wire mesh walls, and durable weather-resistant covers provide you peace of mind for the safety of your animals in the outdoor environment. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size