PawHut Walk-In Chicken Run with Cover, for 4-6 Chickens, 3 x 1.9 x 2.2m

Need a home for small pets? This spacious PawHut chicken coop is your solution. Suitable for up to six chickens, they can roam freely inside a protected enclosure, thanks to the surrounding meshed wire and galvanised steel, keeping them secure while ventilating their space. There's enough room to walk inside and cater to pets, ensuring they're well looked after. Suitable for outdoors, the water-resistant roof keeps them dry and cool. Turn your space into a thriving haven for pets to flourish. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size