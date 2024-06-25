PawHut Kitten Condo with Openable Roof, Catio Enclosure Furniture, White

All cats are sure to enjoy this PawHut outdoor cat house. Its asphalt roof and wooden structure is water-resistant?suitable for outdoors. There are two levels, providing enough room for two cats to relax comfortably. With three jumping steps, two doors, a floor hole and an escape door, there are plenty of fun ways to get in and out. Finished with an openable roof, making it easy to get in and clean this cat house?it also keeps their area ventilated, preventing unpleasant odours from forming. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size