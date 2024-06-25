Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cm
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cmimage 2 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cmimage 3 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cmimage 4 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cmimage 5 of PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cm

PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£40.99

£40.99/each

PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cm
Get closer to nature with this bird feeders station from PawHut. This bird stand features a large top house, where the platform gives a place for birds to rest and eat any food left for them, with the large overhanging roof protecting the space from rain. The fir wood structure, with a weather-resistant finish, means this wooden bird feeder is suitable for mild outdoor use.
STYLISH OUTDOOR FEEDER: A place for birds to drink, eat and rest. House-shaped stands beautifully in any outdoor setting."FIR WOOD STRUCTURE: Coated with non-toxic water-based paintit is suitable for outdoor use. Slanted roof helps prevent water build up at the top.""SQUARE BASE: Keeps whole wooden bird table balanced and stable. Two small bars elevate to prevent direct contact with ground."

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here