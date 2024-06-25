PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Bird Table with Roof for Outside Use Brown 130cm

Get closer to nature with this bird feeders station from PawHut. This bird stand features a large top house, where the platform gives a place for birds to rest and eat any food left for them, with the large overhanging roof protecting the space from rain. The fir wood structure, with a weather-resistant finish, means this wooden bird feeder is suitable for mild outdoor use.