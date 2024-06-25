PawHut Canine Agility Set Dog High Jump Training Exercise Obstacles Set

PawHut provides the ideal solution to grow mental and physical stamina of your dog and build the connection you look for in your pet. Designed to be quickly assembled and easy to carry thanks to the stable carry bag. Now you and your dog can have fun at parks, picnics, beaches and more. Free standing stabilizing legs ensure you can train indoor or outdoor without the fear of your dog tripping over.