PawHut Portable Dog Pen for Puppies, Rabbits, Kittens, Guinea Pigs - Brown

Need your pet out of the way? Treat them to a PawHut playpen to relax in. With three mesh windows and three doors, this playpen offers a breath of fresh air to keep pets cool and comfy. Whether you're setting up indoors or outdoors, stability is promised with the four included ground stakes. Now, you'll focus on other tasks, knowing your beloved pets are safe and secure. Give yourself peace of mind and give your pet a space they'll love.