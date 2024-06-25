Vinsetto Adjustable Desk, Electric Standing Desk for Home Office

Sitting down when working can be an effort in itself. Now, you have a choice to effortlessly switch between sitting to standing, whenever you want, with this Vinsetto electric standing desk. Adjust the height between 72-116cm - choose a position most suited for you. The four memory presets make your life incredibly easy - takes you where you last were, no stress. Smart desk also has an anti-collide feature so there's minimal bumps when contact is made as it moves.