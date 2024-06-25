PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium with Thermometer, Decor Kit, Heated - Black

Upgrade your pet's home with the PawHut reptile box. Create a realistic habitat by adding dirt, water and plants. Its raised base allows for substrate heating, making sure temperature needs are met. Lockable doors ensure your pets safety?they're easy to open for cleaning the inside. The wire mesh ensures proper ventilation, whilst the port on the top cover allows for simple feeding, making sure pets are properly catered to. A 360-degreesview, watch pets settle into their improved surroundings. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size