PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canaries

This PawHut bird cage is great for housing feathered friends, keeping them safe and comfortable. With two tiers, it's spacious enough for multiple pets to live inside. They'll relax on the swings and ladder, with enough room to stretch and flap their wings. The slide-out trays and bottom panels ensure effortless cleaning, keeping their space clean. Lockable doors for safety, it's a secure home for birds to thrive in. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size