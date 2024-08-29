Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canaries
image 1 of PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canariesimage 2 of PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canariesimage 3 of PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canariesimage 4 of PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canariesimage 5 of PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canaries

PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canaries

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£78.99

£78.99/each

PawHut Two-Tier Bird Cage on Wheels w/ Stand, for Canaries
This PawHut bird cage is great for housing feathered friends, keeping them safe and comfortable. With two tiers, it's spacious enough for multiple pets to live inside. They'll relax on the swings and ladder, with enough room to stretch and flap their wings. The slide-out trays and bottom panels ensure effortless cleaning, keeping their space clean. Lockable doors for safety, it's a secure home for birds to thrive in.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Four wheels for easy movement, two with brakesUse the shelf for storing pet suppliesEach cage includes two wooden perches

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here