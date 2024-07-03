PawHut Cardboard Cat House, Recyclable Corrugate Scratcher for Indoor Cats

A wonderful touch to your cat's play and scratching routine - this PawHut scratching board and cat house. Designed with smaller cats in mind, it's ideal for those up to 3.5kg, providing a secure and enjoyable retreat. Assembly and disassembly are a breeze for convenient storage or relocation. Included catnip to sprinkle on the corrugated surface, enticing your cat to scratch and play. Give your cat the best of both worlds?a charming shelter and a satisfying scratching experience.