PawHut Wicker Cat House, Rattan Raised Cat Bed w/ Soft Cushion

Treat your pet to their own living space with this PawHut cat house. An enclosed cave-like design, it's the perfect hideaway spot for cats?they'll curl up on the comfortable velvet cushion, which can be washed to keep their space clean and cosy. Made with durable PE rattan, it's combined with steel for extra stability, supporting up to 3.5kg, whilst its minimal look blends effortlessly with existing decorations; a compact and stylish piece, upgrading your pet's quality of life.